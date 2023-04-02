Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at the end of the season.

A report from the Independent claims that the 23-year-old Chelsea midfielder is high up on Liverpool’s transfer wish list and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a deal with Chelsea.

The Blues have already sold Jorginho during the January transfer window and they are expected to lose N’Golo Kante on a free transfer. Furthermore, players like Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic have been linked with moves away from the club.

Selling Gallagher would leave Chelsea with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Enzo Fernandez as the only midfielders left at the club. The Blues cannot afford to weaken their squad to such an extent and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, Gallagher will want to play regularly and Chelsea might not be able to provide him with that platform. A move to Liverpool could be ideal for the 23-year-old. His energy and relentless work ethic could be the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing system and the German manager could help the 23-year-old improve as a player and fulfil his potential.

Gallagher has previously impressed during his loan spell at Crystal Palace and he has the ability to play for a top club.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, especially with players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner set to move on as free agents.

Securing the services of Gallagher for a reasonable price could prove to be a wise addition.