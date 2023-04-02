Arsenal, Newcastle keen on 27-year-old Frenchman who could cost €60 million

Real Madrid could look to sell Ferland Mendy at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old French defender has struggled with persistent injury problems since joining the Spanish club four years ago for a fee of around €55 million.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Madrid could look to sell the player for a fee of around €60 million at the end of the season. Apparently, clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on signing the player.

Newcastle could definitely use a quality left-back. They have been using Dan Burn as the left-back this season while the experienced defender is more suited to a central role.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the left-back and the Gunners could certainly use more depth in the position.

As far as Manchester City are concerned, Pep Guardiola has been using Nathan Ake as his left-back and the Dutchman is naturally a central defender.

Both Manchester City and Newcastle are in need of a specialist left back and Ferland Mendy could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and he could be a useful option for all three Premier League clubs.

Manchester City and Arsenal of pretty much guaranteed to secure Champions League qualification next season and they are likely to be more attractive options for the players. However, Newcastle have the financial resources to compete with any club in the world and they are pushing for a top-four finish as well.