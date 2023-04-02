Arsenal are reportedly prepared to smash their transfer record at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are confident of breaking their transfer record during the summer transfer window and Declan Rice is a priority midfield target for them.

The West Ham United midfielder is valued at over £100 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to fork out that kind of money for him. The England international will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and the Gunners will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable price.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from West Ham for months now. Rice has established himself as a key player for club and country and he deserves to play for a big club.

He has proven his quality over the last few seasons and the player is keen on joining a club in the Champions league. Arsenal are set to return to the Champions League next season and they could prove to be the ideal destination for the 24-year-old next season.

Mikel Arteta needs to bring in a quality partner for Thomas Partey and the England international certainly fits the profile.

Rice has established himself as one of the most promising young midfielders in the Premier League and he has the potential to improve further.

Arsenal paid £72 million for Nicolas Pepe back in 2019 and it seems that they will have to shatter their transfer record in order to sign the West Ham midfielder. The Gunners are well-placed to win the Premier League title this season and they have no shortage of funds.

It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the England international across the line.