Exclusive: Arsenal yet to open talks over Barcelona transfer raid but FFP could change player’s situation

Arsenal are yet to open talks over a potential transfer move for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, Romano made it clear he was not aware of any negotiations ongoing over Garcia, from the Gunners or anyone else.

The transfer news expert believes Garcia remains in Barcelona’s plans for the time being, though he did concede that there may be issues with Financial Fair Play over the summer that could change the former Manchester City player’s situation.

“Despite rumours about Arsenal, I’m not aware of negotiations for Eric Garcia,” Romano said.

“At the moment, Barca are counting on him and he also had an excellent game as defensive midfielder yesterday; not time for negotiations now.

“Let’s see if it could change for Financial Fair Play in the summer.”

Arsenal have recently been linked with Garcia by Mundo Deportivo, and he certainly seems like he could be a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, even if they already have decent depth with their options at the back.

Garcia will surely want to be playing regularly, something which hasn’t always happened for him in his time at the Nou Camp, so it remains to be seen if he’d necessarily view the Emirates Stadium as the best destination for him in that respect as there’d still be a lot of competition for his place.