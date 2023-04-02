Bayern Munich chief addresses rumours over move for Chelsea star

Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn has addressed the rumours linking the Bundesliga club with a move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Kahn said about the Kai Havertz rumours via Fabrizio Romano: “It doesn’t make sense to mention it right now. As I said, our focus is fully on this season and not on future topics.

“We are not discussing new signings with Tuchel now”, the 53-year-old also added. Although the Bayern chief stated that transfers are not their focus right now, the former goalkeeper never denied that the club are not after Havertz, therefore, the Chelsea star could be a target for the Bundesliga giants this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has just joined Bayern Munich and is likely to go back to Chelsea to recruit some stars this summer. Mason Mount has recently been linked with a reunion with the German coach and it is believed that the English midfielder is open to a move.

The Blues will need to clear out their massive squad this summer in order to cooperate with financial fair play and the sales of both Mount and Havertz would raise a big chunk of cash.

However, it is uncertain whether Chelsea are fully open to letting them go, especially Havertz, and only time will tell if they are on their way to Germany.