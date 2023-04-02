Brighton stat will leave Graham Potter red-faced as pressure at Chelsea increases

Graham Potter was once again left frustrated yesterday as Chelsea were defeated 2-0 by Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge which demoted the Blues to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Since arriving at the club back in September things have not been easy for Potter and there are several reasons why the West London club are struggling at present.

The English coach has clearly played a part in the Blues’ struggles and many Chelsea fans are running out of patience, as booing can often be heard at the Bridge after a poor result.

What makes things harder for Potter is the success Brighton are having and a stat since his departure will leave the Chelsea boss red-faced. Since the 47-year-old left Brighton for Chelsea, the Seagulls have earned more points (30) than the London side (28) having played two fewer games.

Brighton are currently pushing for a top-four position in the Premier League and have also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup under Roberto De Zerbi’s leadership.

Many members of the English media questioned the Italian coach when he arrived at Brighton, but he is now leaving his predecessor in the dust having spent significantly less on his squad.