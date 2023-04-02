Alan Smith noticed Danny Ings’ unhappiness at being substituted during West Ham’s win over Southampton this afternoon in the league.

The result was good news for West Ham, who got themselves over the line with a 1-0 victory against the Saints, but Ings will no doubt feel frustrated after he was hooked on 65 minutes for Michail Antonio, and Smith was quick to notice the Englishman’s frustration during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game.

“Ings doesn’t look pleased but Antonio can give them some added energy up front.”

Despite showing his displeasure at being replaced, the decision was understandable. The 30-year old had no shots during his time on the pitch and lost possession 11 times.

Thankfully, his performance didn’t affect the Hammers too much as they got the win to keep the Saints rooted to the bottom of the league table, but Ings will know that he can do much better as he has demonstrated so often throughout his career.