Gerard Pique claims Pep Guardiola once punished him for wearing short-sleeves

Gerard Pique has revealed how Pep Guardiola once punished him for wearing short-sleeves in the snow during their time at Barcelona.

The Spain international who retired from football in November after spending almost his entire career playing for Barcelona was often seen playing with a full-sleeves top on. And he has now revealed why.

He said (via Daily Mail):

“Once it was very cold in Barcelona, but I was wearing short sleeves.

A photo of me in the snow and me in short sleeves appeared.

Pep saw it and scolded me, fined me, didn’t call me for the game and made me pay for a meal for the team, as I was putting my health at risk.”

Pique established himself as a key member of the team under Pep Guardiola in his four year tenure at the club.

In the 15 seasons with Barcelona, he made 616 appearances in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and assisting 13 while at the heart of their defense. He has won 30 trophies with Barcelona having won it all including La Liga (8x), Champions League (3x), FIFA World Cup (3x), UEFA Super Cup (3x), Copa del Rey (7x), and Spanish Super Cup (6x).

He still has a chance to add one more silverware to his collection if Barcelona are to win the league this season.