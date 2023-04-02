“I hear a lot of noise” – Liverpool midfield target provides update on his future

Juventus star Adrien Rabiot is believed to be on Liverpool’s list of midfield targets heading into the summer window and the French star has been speaking about his future.

When asked about a potential return to PSG and his future this summer, Rabiot said to Telefoot via Fabrizio Romano: “Very sincerely there is nothing special. I hear a lot of noise.

“I know it interests a lot of people but I’ll say it again: I’m really focused on the end of the season with Juventus”.

The 27-year-old is out of contract with Juventus at the end of the season and the midfielder has been linked with plenty of clubs.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 2, 2023

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in the France international’s services as the Reds plan to completely overhaul their midfield in the summer. Jude Bellingham is Jurgen Klopp’s top target but he will need to surround the Borussia Dortmund star with other quality players.

Rabiot is said to want a huge contract at his next club in order to cash in on his free-agent status. It is uncertain where the 27-year-old will end up but he doesn’t seem to be worried about it at present going off his words.