Liverpool and Arsenal both in contact over potential €50million transfer

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool and Arsenal are both interested in a potential summer transfer window move for Jesper Lindstrom and have both been in touch over trying to sign the €50million-rated Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder.

This is according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany via his official Twitter account, with the reporter adding that, realistically, interested clubs may be able to get Lindstrom’s asking price down to more like €35-40m.

See below for more details as Plettenberg claims some contact and ‘poker’ has already started over the 23-year-old Denmark international, in what sounds like an exciting update for fans of the two Premier League giants…

Lindstrom has impressed in his time in Germany and now looks ready for the next step in his career, with both Liverpool and Arsenal in need of freshening things up in attack.

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard in January but could do well to have more depth behind the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, especially as they’ll almost certainly have the added fixtures in the Champions League to contend with next season.

Jesper Lindstrom to Arsenal or Liverpool?

Liverpool, meanwhile, have endured a pretty miserable campaign and urgently need to make changes in almost every department, with Lindstrom looking like he could give some fresh spark and quality to a Jurgen Klopp team that has gone a little stale.

