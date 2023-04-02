Kai Havertz reveals N’golo Kante has been using the same phone since 10 years

Chelsea star Kai Havertz has given a revealing interview to The Guardian about his perspective on life and football, in which he shared insights into the personalities of some of his teammates.

Havertz, who recently announced the launch of his own charity, spoke about his own preference for a simpler lifestyle, in contrast to some of the other players he has encountered who indulge in flashy purchases.

In particular, Havertz praised the humility of his German teammate Toni Kroos and his Chelsea colleague N’golo Kante. Havertz revealed that Kante is so down-to-earth that he has not changed his phone in 10 years.

“There’s an image of footballers, all fancy and diamonds and this and that. I have met players who spend so much on things where you think: ‘Why do you do this?’ There are players who don’t care but others do. It’s not always about saying: ‘I did this.’ That’s sometimes a bit fake.” “Toni Kroos is one: calm, down to earth, doesn’t care about flashy stuff. He knows life is not only football. N’Golo Kanté is another. He’s had the same phone for 10 years, doesn’t care about cars, doesn’t care about clothes.”

Havertz acknowledged that some players enjoy splashing out on expensive items, but stressed that it’s not always a reflection of their character. He suggested that some players may use flashy purchases as a form of protection or a way to project a certain image.

The German international also shared his belief that football is not the most important thing in his life, stating that other things are “maybe 100 times more important.”

“Football’s not the most important thing in my life. Other things are maybe 100 times more important. Maybe it’s not easy to say and people don’t like it, but it’s how I feel.”

This sentiment inspired him to launch his own charity, which is focused on animal welfare, youth development and elderly care.

Havertz’s interview provides a rare insight into the lives of footballers and the diverse personalities within a team. While some players may opt for a lavish lifestyle, others like Kante and Kroos prefer a more grounded approach. Regardless of their preferences, however, Havertz believes that it’s important not to judge others based on their spending habits.

Chelsea are not having the best season this year after sacking Thomas Tuchel early in the season and replacing him with former Brighton boss Graham Potter. Their most recent defeat came this weekend losing 2-0 at home to Aston Villa.

The German has scored 7 goals and assisted 1 in 27 league appearances and will hope to continue to try and help Chelsea finish strongly as the season approaches its final stages.