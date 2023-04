Leeds United are now being tipped to win the race for the transfer of Hearts wonderkid James Wilson.

The Scottish teenager is considered a huge prospect and it seems there is growing interest in a potential transfer ahead of the summer.

However, it now looks like Leeds are expected to win the race for the Scotland Under-16s captain, according to a report in the Daily Record.

It looks like Leeds will have to pay around £120,000 in compensation, which is seen as a financially attractive deal.