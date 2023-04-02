Leicester City end four-year tenure with Brendan Rodgers as manager

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City have officially parted ways with Brendan Rodgers with the club in a barren recent run of form.

The club have confirmed Rodgers’ exit via Twitter, with Foxes saying goodbye to the 50-year old after he failed to win any of his last seven matches in all competitions.

Leicester’s form in their last five league matches is the worst of any other side in the division, with their last victory coming against Tottenham on February 11th.

Rodgers has left the Foxes 18th in the Premier League, just a day after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace conceding a last-minute winner.

Rodgers has struggled to pick up results when needed this season

The Northern Irishman leaves the King Power Stadium after guiding the club to two impressive 5th-place league finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield double in the latter, an achievement level he was unfortunately unable to maintain over the next couple of campaigns.

This season, the Foxes have won just seven league matches, conceding the third-most goals after Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United will have to pay €120million to get transfer done
Liverpool and Arsenal both in contact over potential €50million transfer
Barcelona put £90m price tag on Man City and Man United target

It remains to be seen who comes in to replace Rodgers, with the new arrival needing an immediate impact to guide the club away from the drop zone.

 

More Stories Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.