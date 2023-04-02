Leicester City have officially parted ways with Brendan Rodgers with the club in a barren recent run of form.

The club have confirmed Rodgers’ exit via Twitter, with Foxes saying goodbye to the 50-year old after he failed to win any of his last seven matches in all competitions.

Leicester’s form in their last five league matches is the worst of any other side in the division, with their last victory coming against Tottenham on February 11th.

Rodgers has left the Foxes 18th in the Premier League, just a day after they lost 2-1 to Crystal Palace conceding a last-minute winner.

The Northern Irishman leaves the King Power Stadium after guiding the club to two impressive 5th-place league finishes in 2019/20 and 2020/21, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield double in the latter, an achievement level he was unfortunately unable to maintain over the next couple of campaigns.

This season, the Foxes have won just seven league matches, conceding the third-most goals after Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

It remains to be seen who comes in to replace Rodgers, with the new arrival needing an immediate impact to guide the club away from the drop zone.