Liverpool eyeing up summer move for £39.6 million Serie A star

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Napoli defender Kim Min-jae.

The 26-year-old has been a top-class signing for the Italian club and he has established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe this season.

The South Korean international has helped Napoli climb to the top of the Italian league standings and he has helped the Italian club reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League as well.

A report from Footmercato claims that Liverpool are eyeing the possibility of signing him during the summer transfer window and the player’s entourage have now opened the door for a potential move.

The player’s representatives believe that the opportunity to join a club like Liverpool cannot be overlooked and it remains to be seen how the situation evolves.

The player has a release clause of around €45 million (£39.6m) in his contract but Napoli are hoping to tie him down to a contract extension and raise the release clause to €90 million.

If Kim Min-jae decides to sign a new deal with the Italian club, it is highly unlikely that he will be able to secure a move away from Italy in the summer. Despite his qualities, his suitors are unlikely to splash €90 million on him anytime soon.

Liverpool are in need of defensive reinforcements and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in an upgrade on players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The South Korean would be a superb acquisition. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he has the physical and technical attributes to succeed in English football as well.