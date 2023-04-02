Exclusive: Liverpool really wanted 23-year-old a year ago but transfer now looks complicated

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp really wanted Aurelien Tchouameni a year ago, but Fabrizio Romano now expects the 23-year-old to stay at Real Madrid this summer.

The Reds would have done well to add a talent like Tchouameni to their midfield, especially after seeing how badly things have gone for the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and others this season.

Still, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano seems to think Tchouameni remains a key part of Real’s plans for the future, even if he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Liverpool will surely be making changes to their midfield this summer, and Tchouameni could have been ideal if there were any chance of Madrid giving up on him already, but it seems that’s not likely to happen.

“Jurgen Klopp really wanted Aurelien Tchouameni one year ago, yes; but I’m also sure Real Madrid have not changed their mind on Tchouameni and they consider him a key player for present and future,” Romano said.

“I see him staying at Real Madrid this summer, despite some recent speculation to the contrary.”

LFC will have to look elsewhere, but there must be a great deal of regret from Klopp that he couldn’t win the race for the Frenchman while he was at Monaco.