Liverpool feel highly-rated 24-year-old could ask to leave the club in summer

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 24-year-old wants regular first-team football and he could look to leave the club at the end of the season.

Kelleher has a contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2026 and he has been a very useful squad player for Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old has impressed whenever called upon and he has been an important player for Liverpool in the cup games. The player is highly rated at Anfield and his departure will certainly weaken the Liverpool squad.

Kelleher is clearly good enough to start for a Premier League club and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. Liverpool will not be able to provide him with that platform especially with Alisson Becker ahead of him.

The Brazilian international has been imperious for Liverpool since joining the club and he is unlikely to be displaced as the club’s number-one goalkeeper anytime soon.

Perhaps a loan move away from Liverpool could be ideal for all parties and it will be interesting to see how the situation evolves.

The Republic of Ireland international is open to a European move as well if a transfer to a Premier League club does not materialise.

The 24-year-old wants to become the first-choice goalkeeper at his new club and he certainly has the required quality.