Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the 23-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, Real Madrid are not convinced with the performances of the 23-year-old midfielder and they could look to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and they tried to sign the French international midfielder before he joined Real Madrid. The opportunity to sign him is likely to be an attractive option for the Reds and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his services this time around.

Tchouameni could be the ideal replacement for club captain Jordan Henderson who has regressed massively this season.

Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in quality between players in order to get Liverpool challenging once again and a move to the Premier League could give Tchouameni the fresh start he needs right now.

Similarly, Arsenal need to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the French international midfielder seems like the ideal long-term option.

Both clubs would represent an excellent move for the Frenchman if Real Madrid decide to cash in on him.

Arsenal are probably a more attractive destination right now given the fact that they are well placed to win the Premier League title and they are set to return to the Champions league. Liverpool have had a disappointing season so far and they might miss out on a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid paid €100 million (£88m) to sign the player and it will be interesting to see how much they demand for his services.