Man City considering £75m-rated star and free agent as two potential transfer targets

Manchester City are reportedly considering transfer moves for Josko Gvardiol and Evan Ndicka this summer as they look to strengthen in defence.

The reigning Premier League champions could perhaps do well to look at that area of their squad again after a challenging season in which they could face the surprise blow of missing out on the title to Arsenal.

According to 90min, City are among the clubs making the £75million-rated RB Leipzig centre-back Gvardiol a top priority this summer, while they could also consider swooping for Ndicka as he closes in on becoming a free agent this summer.

City have a great squad, and one imagines the likes of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake will continue to be key players for Pep Guardiola for the foreseeable future.

Still, the likes of Gvardiol and Ndicka could be important upgrades on the likes of John Stones and Aymeric Laporte next season.

90min also claim Real Madrid are chasing Gvardiol, who will surely have a long list of clubs to choose from if he does leave Leipzig.