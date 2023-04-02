Exclusive: “It’s almost done” – Fabrizio Romano delivers major Manchester United update

Luke Shaw is close to signing a new Manchester United contract, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in today’s edition of ‘the Daily Briefing’ exclusively for CaughtOffside.

Shaw has been a key player for Man Utd for some time now, and it’s surely vital for Erik ten Hag to keep this experienced professional at the club as he looks to continue the promising start he’s made to his project at Old Trafford.

There’s been speculation about the England international committing his future to the Red Devils, and Romano has now confirmed that an agreement is in place, suggesting it will be official soon.

Providing an update on Shaw’s future, Romano said: “I can confirm Luke Shaw has a full agreement on a new deal with Manchester United until June 2027.

“He has accepted days ago and Erik ten Hag approved the deal as he’s big fan of Luke performances and attitude. It’s almost done.”

United fans will surely be pleased by this news, with Shaw looking like one of the team’s most important players in recent years, and a real leader at the back.

MUFC signed Shaw from Southampton as a youngster all the way back in the summer of 2014, and he’s gone on to make almost 250 appearances for the club, winning the League Cup and the Europa League.