Wayne Rooney names the Man United player who’s helped change the mentality under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has named the player who’s been a key part of changing the team’s mentality under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Rooney is full of praise for the fine work Ten Hag has done since becoming Man Utd manager, but also gave credit to summer signing Casemiro for being a good influence on the squad.

The experienced Brazil international won all there is to win during a great career at Real Madrid, and he’s been a top performer and real leader on the pitch since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.

While Ten Hag has clearly done fine work with much of this Red Devils squad, it helps having characters like Casemiro around as well, with Rooney singling him out for praise, whilst also name-dropping the improved form of Raphael Varane and Marcus Rashford this season.

Writing in his column in the Times, the former United and England captain said: “It starts with the mentality. Manchester United look like a side who are fighting for each other and pulling together, a team with personality and guts — which I don’t think was the case for several years.

“The credit goes to Ten Hag, who has gone about creating the mindset needed for a squad to compete for trophies. A few weeks ago, there even looked a possibility he could challenge for the Premier League title. His team fell short, but they could still end up with three trophies, and I’m sure will finish in the top four, then kick on after he buys a few players to strengthen in the summer.

“On the pitch, Casemiro has done a lot to bring the mentality change and Raphael Varane looks more settled and bringing his winning experience to the group. And then there’s Marcus Rashford. If you think back to only a year ago, Marcus was in and out of the starting XI, hardly scoring, playing in different positions and the smile I remembered from that lovely kid who came through the ranks and broke into our team when I was captain was gone.

“Now, he looks a totally different player and to be in a great place off the pitch as well. You can see he is enjoying his football and is more positive in his running. He penetrates with his runs off the ball and commits defenders when he’s on the ball — doing everything I wrote about wanting to see from him.”