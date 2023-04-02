Newcastle legend Alan Shearer joins in on trolling Man United

Newcastle United moved into third position in the Premier League table on Sunday afternoon after defeating top-four rivals Man United 2-0 at St. James’ Park.

Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson secured the points for the Magpies and the result eased some of the pain from their Carabao Cup final defeat back in February.

Speaking ahead of that cup final clash between the two sides, Man United boss Erik ten Hag said about Newcastle’s time-wasting tactic: “We know they delay, yeah. It’s something that is what the referees don’t want, they want to have tempo in the game.”

This must not have gone down well on Tyneside as Newcastle set about trolling United and their manager after the full-time whistle.

Almost immediately after full-time, the club tweeted: “No time-wasting required…”

Magpies legend Alan Shearer then joined in on the trolling by replying with four laughing emojis and four clapping emojis. The 52-year-old clearly agreed with the sentiment of the tweet and will be one of many Newcastle fans enjoying their Sunday evening.