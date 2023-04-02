Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on rumoured Man United transfer target’s future

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Roma forward Paulo Dybala amid recent transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano explained that although Dybala could be available due to a clause in his contract this summer, there has not been any recent change to his situation at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Argentina international has had a fine career in Serie A and it would be intriguing to see him in action in the Premier League, though it’s not necessarily looking that likely at the moment as he focuses on Roma.

“There is nothing new on Paulo Dybala’s future because right now he wants to 100% focus on Roma as they fight for Europa League, but also for a Champions League place and it could be crucial to decide his future,” Romano said.

“As recently revealed, there will be release clauses active this summer, but I’m sure he’s focused on Roma now.”

Still, a recent report from Calciomercato.it linked Dybala with Manchester United and it could be worth keeping an eye on how these stories develop in the weeks and months ahead.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening up front this summer, and a proven, experienced option like Dybala could be tempting if he’s available for the right price.