Lionel Messi has reportedly refused to take a pay cut at PSG while wanting to extend his deal at the Parc des Princes beyond this season.

This is according to GOAL, who say that Messi wants to stay in Paris but doesn’t have any interest in lowering his €1.2million p/week salary (wage per Capology).

This is despite PSG being under pressure from FFP regulations, but it looks like the Argentine World Cup winner won’t be changing his stance any time soon despite his club’s financial issues.

Messi has 18 goals and 17 assists for the French champions this season, comfortably eclipsing his total of 11 goals and 15 assists in 2021/22, which proves that he’s not showing any signs of slowing down.

Forbes reported earlier in the month that Saudi side Al Hilal are preparing a monster contract offer for Messi, while he has also been linked with a move back to former side Barcelona.

It remains to be seen whether PSG will cave to Messi’s demands despite their financial situation, but they haven’t got long to make a decision on their star man’s future with June 30th just over two months away, at which point the 35-year old could well be on the move for free for the second time in his illustrious career.