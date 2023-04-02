Pundit claims Newcastle’s Alexander Isak can become “world star”

Newcastle United FC
Jamie Redknapp says that Alexander Isak can become one of the world’s best strikers after a stellar recent run of performances.

Isak starred today in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Manchester United despite not scoring, his all-round game a key to his side’s victory.

In total this season, Isak has six league goals in 11 matches and Redknapp said on Sky Sports this afternoon that he thinks the young Swede has the ability to become one of the best forwards around.

Alexander Isak could be a world star. He has so much quality – he possesses all the attributes.

There aren’t many number nines in the world who can do what he can do.”

Isak was central to Newcastle’s opening goal against the Red Devils, playing a superb ball out wide to Bruno Guimaraes, and from there his team did the rest, with Joe Willock nodding home to score.

His hold-up play was also a sight to behold as he tormented Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez all match and Newcastle fans will hope that he continues to perform during the season’s run-in as they push for the holy grail that is Champions League football.

