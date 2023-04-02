‘Contact already made’ – Newcastle want to sign 19-year-old French attacker

Newcastle United have been in contact over a potential transfer move for Lyon wonderkid Rayan Cherki.

The talented French teenager has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in recent times, so it would be some statement if Newcastle could bring him to St James’ Park.

Cherki is one of the most exciting young players in world football, and it seems Newcastle have already begun their efforts to try to lure him to the north east.

French newspaper L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) state that Newcastle wanted Cherki in January and are now accelerating efforts to bring him in in the summer.

The 19-year-old looks like he could be a great fit for what Eddie Howe is trying to build at NUFC, and Lyon are in a position where they may have to sell after a disappointing season.

