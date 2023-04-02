Report: Bust-up with Sadio Mane and the ill-timed skiing trip were main reasons for Nagelsmann sacking

Julian Nagelsmann’s ill-timed skiing trip and the bust-up against Sadio Mane were key reasons for his sacking last week.

According to the report from the German publication Bild, the former Liverpool star was left furious with the manager for only being given 13 minutes of playing time during the Champions League match against PSG. This led to a ‘furious row’ between the player and the manager in the dressing room which undermined his position in front of the players.

And now, Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has claimed that the German’s ill-timed skiing trip after their defeat to Bayer Leverkusen in the league was a key triggering point.

Hoeness told The Kicker:

“Nagelsmann should not have gone on a skiing holiday after the defeat in Leverkusen. If he had stayed in Munich, they would have met him and spoken to him Monday or Tuesday. And who knows what would have happened then?”

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also revealed in an interview with Sport1 (via 90min), that the German’s ‘discipline issues’ was one of the reason he was sacked.

He said:

“Of course there were problems – and we had a few discipline issues. Julian Nagelsmann is a very good coach. But we had a few problems.”

Thomas Tuchel has since then been appointed the manager of the Bundesliga giants and his first game was against his former club Borussia Dortmund which he comfortably won 4-2.