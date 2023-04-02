Four managers Leicester City could appoint to replace Brendan Rodgers

With Brendan Rodgers no longer Leicester City manager, here are four names who could replace the Northern Irishman at the club.

Taken from the Mirror, Rafael Benitez is the first name.

The Spaniard is unemployed and has been since Everton sacked him last season and with a Champions League and Europa League on his managerial CV, he could be a sound option.

Next up is Lucien Favre who has been out of work since January when he left Nice.

The third name is Thomas Frank, who is probably the most unlikely name on this list for Leicester.

The Dane is doing wonders with Brentford right now as he has the Bees 7th in the Premier League, seven points off the top four, while Tottenham have also been linked with his services.

However, with Brentford pushing for European football and Leicester in the relegation zone, the chances of Frank making the switch to the King Power Stadium is next to none.

Lastly, Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Austrian was sacked at Southampton on November 7th but did at times play some good football on the South Coast, with pressing a key part of his philosophy.

His best achievement as a manager is finishing 2nd in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig in 2016/17, his debut season as boss of the club, so he certainly doesn’t have a lack of top-flight experience.

There are plenty more names linked with this Leicester job, but fans will hope the ownership makes the right decision in appointing a successor who can guide them to safety.