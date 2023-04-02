Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

The 30-year-old was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window but the deal collapsed eventually.

A report from JeunesFooteux claims that Tottenham and West Ham are keen on signing the Moroccan international at the end of the season.

The midfielder has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2025 and he could be available for a fee of around €15-20 million in the summer. Chelsea could even consider a loan move with an option to buy.

Ziyech has not been able to live up to the expectations since his move to Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to get his career back on track.

The midfielder could prove to be a useful addition to Tottenham. The north London club needs to add more creativity in the final third and the 30-year-old could help create ample opportunities for players like Harry Kane.

Ziyech is an exceptional passer in the final third and his vision and technique will add a new dimension to the Tottenham attack. He is versatile enough to play as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder as well.

It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to continue in the Premier League next season despite a forgettable spell at Chelsea.