Exclusive: Nagelsmann Chelsea, Garcia Arsenal, new contract for Man Utd star & more – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

Despite rumours about Arsenal, I’m not aware of negotiations for Eric Garcia. At the moment, Barca are counting on him and he also had an excellent game as defensive midfielder yesterday; not time for negotiations now. Let’s see if it could change for Financial Fair Play in the summer.

Aston Villa

Unai Emery: “Joao Felix deal in January was not totally impossible for us, but he wanted to play for a team in the Champions League. He has a high salary and Chelsea paid a lot of money for that. I like him but we were never really in the running for him.”

Barcelona

There has always been interest in Ansu Fati from the Premier League but he wants to succeed at Barca, so at the moment the situation is quiet. As for Lionel Messi and the potential impacts on Financial Fair Play, there’s not even an official bid from Barca to Messi yet; so we have to wait and see before understanding their plans.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are preparing documents and contracts to get Arthur deal sealed very early, the agreement will be valid for the next five years. The highly-rated Brazilian talent has already accepted all the conditions of the deal, as reported yesterday.

Medical scheduled in the next days, full agreement between clubs on €7m fee — contract until 2028.

Bayern Munich

Joao Cancelo didn’t start for Bayern vs Dortmund today. Club director Hasan Salihamidzic: “The coach made that decision today but Joao is a top player that we need. For sure Cancelo will get his games.”

Thomas Tuchel on Bayern: “There’s still room for improvement. Why did I accept this job? The desire and excitement of the task prevailed over everything. To be able to play all titles, to be close to my family, this team – that mix was what made me come here.”

Burnley

Burnley are monitoring Austrian centre back Emanuel Aiwu — club’s scouts were in attendance in Italy yesterday to follow Cremonese vs Atalanta.

Chelsea

It was another disappointing result and performance for Chelsea yesterday as they lost 2-0 at home to Aston Villa. We’ll have to see what the Chelsea board will decide, and they will speak internally about Graham Potter’s future. They have always protected their manager, but this now looks like something to keep an eye on.

Julian Nagelsmann is a manager that Chelsea board always appreciated, he’s considered a future top coach. Pressure is growing again on Potter after Aston Villa game, not because of Nagelsmann being available but because Chelsea board expect different results.

Graham Potter after the disappointing 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa: “We have to accept the result and do better. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have a fantastic game on Tuesday against Liverpool to put it right. The stats are positive, I think the team game everything — the intention was there. I’m responsible for the result, the boys gave their best again.”

Inter Milan

Inter CEO Marotta: “Lukaku loves Inter, it’s very clear. Of course he’s on loan, he will return to Chelsea and then we will make a decision all together. It’s early to say what’s gonna happen with his future. I hope Romelu’s next performances will be good.”