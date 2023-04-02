Video: Another David De Gea super save against Newcastle that saved them from an embarrassing scoreline

David De Gea saved Manchester United from an embarrassing scoreline with a number of super saves throughout the game.

The notable one was the double save he pulled denying Isak a certain goal before saving the shot from the rebound.

And he made another remarkable save towards the end of the game somehow parrying Joelinton’s header away.

Despite his heroics, Newcastle were too good for Manchester United, scoring twice to seal a huge win as they continue their quest for the top 4 finish.

Watch the save below: