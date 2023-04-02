Video: Callum Wilson header sends Newcastle above Man United in Premier League table

Newcastle have beaten Man United 2-0 at St. James’ Park and will move above the Red Devils into third place in the Premier League table.

The Magpies have outplayed Erik ten Hag’s side for the full 90 minutes and eventually made their pressure pay off for the opener after 65 minutes when Joe Willock headed the home side in front.

The result was confirmed 23 minutes later when Callum Wilson headed in a Kieran Trippier free-kick and it sent the home faithful wild as the Magpies are now in a good position to finish in the Premier League top four.

St James' Park is rocking ? Callum Wilson ? pic.twitter.com/3vjSjV7ETY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 2, 2023