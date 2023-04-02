Video: Karim Benzema scores a stunning 7-minute hat-trick against Real Valladolid including an overhead kick goal

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Karim Benzema is on fire at the moment and has scored a hat-trick inside 7 minutes against Real Valladolid.

They currently lead 4-0 at half-time. Rodrygo opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute and after that it has been the Benzema show. The Frenchman scored three stunning goals including an overhead kick.

The first was a header from a Vinicius cross. The Brazilian provided an excellent cross which was met bravely by Benzema to double Madrid’s lead.

 

The second came from the edge of the box. He sat two defenders down feigning a shot before unleashing as strike straight to the top right corner.

 

And Benzema completed the hat-trick in some style with an overhead kick past Sergio Asenjo.

More Stories Karim Benzema

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.