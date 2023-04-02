Video: Karim Benzema scores a stunning 7-minute hat-trick against Real Valladolid including an overhead kick goal

Karim Benzema is on fire at the moment and has scored a hat-trick inside 7 minutes against Real Valladolid.

They currently lead 4-0 at half-time. Rodrygo opened up the scoring in the 22nd minute and after that it has been the Benzema show. The Frenchman scored three stunning goals including an overhead kick.

The first was a header from a Vinicius cross. The Brazilian provided an excellent cross which was met bravely by Benzema to double Madrid’s lead.

Vini assist, Benzema goal ??pic.twitter.com/pxavZxKveQ — Noodle Vini (@vini_ball) April 2, 2023

Vini Jr ? Benzema Brilliant cross by the Brazilian as Madrid's main man up front provides the finishing touches ?#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/QoQZQy4MJs — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

The second came from the edge of the box. He sat two defenders down feigning a shot before unleashing as strike straight to the top right corner.

Madrid are on ? Karim Benzema with a great finish for their third after half an hour ?#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Z8swjVImpU — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 2, 2023

And Benzema completed the hat-trick in some style with an overhead kick past Sergio Asenjo.