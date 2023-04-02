Video: Liverpool target heads home huge goal for West Ham vs Southampton

West Ham have taken the lead at the London Stadium in their huge relegation clash with Southampton and it is Liverpool target Nayef Aguerd that has given David Moyes’ side the lead.

A win would see the Hammers leave the relegation zone this weekend and would put four points between themselves and bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

The match has got off to a good start for West Ham as Nayef Aguerd has headed home the opener after 25 minutes.

The goal would have impressed some of his suitors ahead of the summer with Liverpool putting the Morocco star on their list of targets, reports GOAL.

The Reds are set to undergo a small rebuild over the summer months with new midfielders and defenders expected to arrive at Anfield before the start of next season. Aguerd has impressed since joining West Ham last summer and is believed to be a player Jurgen Klopp is a fan of.

