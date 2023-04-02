Video: Newcastle fans will wonder how their team have not scored after David de Gea double save

Newcastle United are looking to go above Man United in the Premier League table today at St. James’ Park with a win strengthening either team’s top-four hopes. 

The Magpies are just three points behind third-place United and will also be looking to get a little bit of revenge for the Carabao Cup final defeat back in February.

The home side have started the match impressively and will wonder how they are not ahead after David de Gea pulled off a double save to keep the game level.

