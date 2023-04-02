Video: Referee knees player in the nuts for confronting him as he shows him a yellow card

A referee in the Liga MX kneed a player in his private parts as he confronted him for showing him a yellow.

Referee Fernando Hernandez was officiating a game between Club America and Leon.

The incident happened when Leon defender Jaine Barreiro was booked, his team-mate Lucas Romero rushed up to the referee and squared up with him.

In response, Hernandez appeared to knee the player in the nuts in a moment of madness, leaving the player on the floor in agony.

Watch the bizarre incident below: