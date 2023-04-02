West Ham Twitter post drops selection hint ahead of must-win Southampton clash

West Ham United will take on Southampton later this afternoon and the Hammers could offer Danny Ings a start against his former club.

The 30-year-old joined West Ham United during the January transfer window but he has not been a regular starter for David Moyes. The experienced striker has started just three games for West Ham this season against the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Aston Villa.

It seems that the player could be handed his 4th start of the campaign this afternoon. The West Ham United Twitter account shared a matchday poster ahead of the game against Southampton which included Danny Ings along with Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta.

Matchday in East London ? COME ON YOU IRONS! ?? pic.twitter.com/JoTDp2YnXk — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 2, 2023

While the social media post does not guarantee a start for the 30-year-old striker, it would be quite surprising if he is dropped from the starting lineup after being included in the matchday poster.

Ings has proven himself to be a quality Premier League striker but he has not been able to hit the ground running at West Ham.

The Hammers are currently fighting the relegation battle and they need the 30-year-old to step up and recapture his form.

A win against relegation rivals Southampton could prove to be priceless for West Ham here and Danny Ings will be looking to make his mark if he is handed a start here.