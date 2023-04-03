Pundit fires warning to David Moyes as 5-time Premier League winner is lined up for West Ham job

Middlesbrough FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham manager David Moyes has been warned that things could get ugly for him in this season’s tight relegation battle in the Premier League.

Discussing Moyes’ job safety and the links with impressive young Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, former Premier League player Chris Sutton has suggested things could quickly turn sour for the Hammers boss if he can’t steer this side away from danger.

“Michael Carrick has done a really good job at Middlesbrough,” Sutton said.

“You have got a guy, who has been around the block in David Moyes, who has had a wonderful managerial career. You see how tight it is at the bottom of the league, then surely he has the chance to see the season through. But if they lose (to Southampton), then it could turn ugly.”

More Stories / Latest News
Graham Potter sacking could affect Manchester United chances of signing Southampton youngster
Arsenal given warning over potential £100million transfer
Not just Nagelsmann: Chelsea likely to interview experienced big names for manager position

Carrick has made an impressive start to life in management, having previously picked up an impressive trophy haul as a Manchester United player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours.

More Stories David Moyes Michael Carrick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.