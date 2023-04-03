Pundit fires warning to David Moyes as 5-time Premier League winner is lined up for West Ham job

West Ham manager David Moyes has been warned that things could get ugly for him in this season’s tight relegation battle in the Premier League.

Discussing Moyes’ job safety and the links with impressive young Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick, former Premier League player Chris Sutton has suggested things could quickly turn sour for the Hammers boss if he can’t steer this side away from danger.

“Michael Carrick has done a really good job at Middlesbrough,” Sutton said.

“You have got a guy, who has been around the block in David Moyes, who has had a wonderful managerial career. You see how tight it is at the bottom of the league, then surely he has the chance to see the season through. But if they lose (to Southampton), then it could turn ugly.”

Carrick has made an impressive start to life in management, having previously picked up an impressive trophy haul as a Manchester United player, winning five Premier League titles, the Champions League, and other major honours.