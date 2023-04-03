Chelsea put 48-year-old on their shortlist of manager targets

Chelsea reportedly have one slightly surprising name on their list of managerial targets at the moment – Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Oliver Glasner.

The 48-year-old Austrian tactician has impressed in his time in charge of the Bundesliga side, and was also recently mentioned as an option for Tottenham, according to Bild, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Glasner is not the biggest name who Chelsea fans will know a lot about, and many will feel they need to go for a more proven option with a strong CV after Graham Potter struggled to make the step up at Stamford Bridge despite previously showing huge promise at Brighton.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside, big names like Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are being considered by Chelsea, and they perhaps seem more suitable than Glasner.

Still, it would be intriguing to see what Glasner could do in the Premier League, and he’d probably be seen as a smart appointment for Spurs after their struggles under Antonio Conte, who recently left his position.

Chelsea probably need to aim higher, but Glasner’s career progress might well be one to keep an eye on in the years to come.