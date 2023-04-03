Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains Chelsea board’s U-turn on Potter and names 3 potential replacements

Fabrizio Romano has given exclusive insight into how Chelsea’s board quickly changed their stance on Graham Potter’s reign as manager and decided to make a change.

Writing in his Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that the Blues board ended up making their decision shortly after the defeat at home to Aston Villa, with the situation at Stamford Bridge becoming ‘tense’.

Chelsea chiefs then communicated this with Potter yesterday lunch time, with Romano naming three potential candidates to replace the Englishman.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim seem to be under consideration at Chelsea, but Romano has suggested that previous target Mauricio Pochettino has not yet been approached.

“Graham Potter’s sacking is not surprising as the situation was very tense after Villa game. The Chelsea board decided about it in the night between Saturday and Sunday with communication to Potter around lunch time,” Romano said.

“They decided to change as they felt this group needed different energy; Potter was no longer considered the right man for the job. I think this is a decision we can understand as the feeling was never so positive on this appointment.

“Julian Nagelsmann is emerging as a strong candidate for the job and I think he’s an excellent, talented coach who could do great job in the Premier League.

“Chelsea like his vision, fresh ideas, they know the next coach has to be the right one for many years and they feel Julian could be perfect.

“Ruben Amorim and Luis Enrique are also appreciated; no contacts with Pochettino at this stage, but he was on the list last September before Chelsea appointed Potter.”

Nagelsmann recently became available as Bayern Munich decided to sack him and appoint former CFC boss Thomas Tuchel, and many fans will surely just be wondering even more now if the board got it badly wrong to axe the German tactician earlier this season.

Still, despite Potter’s struggles at Stamford Bridge, Romano has backed him to bounce back at another club before too long.

He added: “I’m sure he will bounce back. Potter is very good coach, but Chelsea is a project “under-construction” and so probably to arrive in September, many new players in January too… it created some confusion. But I’m sure Potter will do very well elsewhere in the future.”