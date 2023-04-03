Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay the €50million asking price of Napoli winger Hirving Lozano this summer.

The Blues currently look like being the favourites for the Mexico international, despite Arsenal and Newcastle United also being interested in him as he looks set to be made available as long as the right offer comes in, according to Todo Fichajes.

Chelsea have spent big under Todd Boehly and will surely continue to do so, with Lozano looking like a fine talent who could give them some much-needed quality in attack after the struggles of the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Still, Arsenal also lack depth in that area of the pitch so would also do well to pay up for Lozano, while Newcastle could also tempt him to England as they’re very much a team on the up and possible set to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but for now it seems that Chelsea are the most willing to meet Napoli’s demands for Lozano.

The Blues have struggled this season, though, so Lozano himself may well be keen to wait it out and see if the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle step up their interest.