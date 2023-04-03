Exclusive: Gareth Southgate needs to give Newcastle star a chance to play for England

Newcastle moved into third position in the Premier League table following their victory over Man United on Sunday and pundit Stan Collymore believes a star performer in that win needs to be given a chance by Gareth Southgate to play for England.

That is Magpies midfielder Joe Willock, who scored the winner for Eddie Howe’s side and got himself into good positions often. The 23-year-old could have had a hat trick had he taken his chances but his overall showing caught the eye.

One person Willock would have hoped to have impressed is England manager Gareth Southgate. The EUROS take place in Germany next summer and the former Arsenal star would love to be on the plane.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore believes Southgate should give the midfielder a chance, stating: “England are only about 14 months away from the Euros and the hope is that they’ll do very well. Gareth needs to open up the door at St. George’s Park and give Joe Willock a look. Of course, players like Mason Mount and Jack Grealish will always be in the picture but we’ve struggled in the second half of games and if we’re talking about getting the right balance and blend, then let’s take a look at Willock in competitive matches.”

Willock has been a staple in Howe’s side at Newcastle this season and has played 26 matches in the league for the Magpies- scoring three goals and assisting a further four.

England do not have a lot of depth in their midfield, hence why Southgate continues to call up out-of-form stars such as Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips.

Willock could be an option for the Three Lions boss and the Newcastle star should at least get a chance to prove himself on the international stage.