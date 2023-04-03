Exclusive: Pundit names big factor that could stop Mauricio Pochettino returning to Tottenham

The return of Mauricio Pochettino is on the cards for Tottenham as the North London club search for a new manager ahead of next season, but pundit Stan Collymore believes something could get in the way of that happening.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte over the international break and many names have been linked to the vacant seat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Pochettino has been one and Collymore believes that the Argentine coach has unfinished business at Spurs.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Collymore said: “I think Mauricio Pochettino going back to Tottenham is a case of unfinished business. Daniel Levy will definitely have buyers remorse for letting him go.

“I was in the press conference after the Champions League final, one game that can go either way, and Poch was also responsible for nearly getting Spurs to the title in the Leicester season. That’s the closest they’ve come to the really big prizes since the double in 1961 and I can imagine Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy thinking ‘we made a mistake, can we find him £200m-£300m for the next two to three transfer windows?’

“Then they’d be up there challenging. If he returned, Spurs fans would be doing cartwheels. They’ve got a big stadium, pay good money and he’ll be tempted to be that manager that wants to win that trophy.”

However, Collymore believes Tottenham have a problem if Real Madrid or Chelsea come calling for the former PSG manager. The pundit said: “If Real Madrid or Chelsea come calling though, that love he has for Spurs can only buy so much. It’s a mercenary business, and wanting to be somewhere is a massively secondary point. Look at Mudryk. He wanted to go to Arsenal but ended up at Chelsea.”

A club that is willing to spend more money than Tottenham and who has a better current squad will likely appeal to Pochettion more, however, it is uncertain where the 51-year-old will go and a return to North London cannot be ruled out.