Former Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter has been revealed as a potential name to take over from Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Hutter has been out of a job since May of last year after guiding Monchengladbach to a 10th-placed in the Bundesliga, failing to improve on Marco Rose’s job of finishing 8th the previous season.

The Austrian has now been named as somebody who could take Rodgers’ place in the Leicester dugout, according to Christian Falk.

Rodgers was dismissed as Leicester manager yesterday afternoon, with the Foxes languishing in 19th position in the league having not won a game in all competitions since February 11th.

As a coach, Hutter hasn’t got his hands on much silverware with just an Austrian League and Cup double and a Swiss Super League title to his name.

However, his reputation reached new heights while at Frankfurt between 2018 and 2021 when in 2019, he was voted by readers of German newspaper Bild as Coach of the Year, while Frankfurt won Team of the Year, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League and finishing 7th in the Bundesliga.

No reports have confirmed any concrete talks between Leicester and possible candidates, but you’d expect the club to find a name soon so they can get themselves out of danger in the league.