Former Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach boss could succeed Brendan Rodgers at Leicester

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Former Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter has been revealed as a potential name to take over from Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

Hutter has been out of a job since May of last year after guiding Monchengladbach to a 10th-placed in the Bundesliga, failing to improve on Marco Rose’s job of finishing 8th the previous season.

The Austrian has now been named as somebody who could take Rodgers’ place in the Leicester dugout, according to Christian Falk.

Rodgers was dismissed as Leicester manager yesterday afternoon, with the Foxes languishing in 19th position in the league having not won a game in all competitions since February 11th.

As a coach, Hutter hasn’t got his hands on much silverware with just an Austrian League and Cup double and a Swiss Super League title to his name.

Hutter failed to make an impact at Gladbach

However, his reputation reached new heights while at Frankfurt between 2018 and 2021 when in 2019, he was voted by readers of German newspaper Bild as Coach of the Year, while Frankfurt won Team of the Year, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League and finishing 7th in the Bundesliga.

More Stories / Latest News
“All of a sudden…” – Gary Neville notices important change at St James’ Park
Pundit fires warning to David Moyes as 5-time Premier League winner is lined up for West Ham job
Graham Potter sacking could affect Manchester United chances of signing Southampton youngster

No reports have confirmed any concrete talks between Leicester and possible candidates, but you’d expect the club to find a name soon so they can get themselves out of danger in the league.

More Stories Adi Hutter Brendan Rodgers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.