Exclusive: Arsenal & Liverpool transfer target to cost bargain €40million

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked strongly with an interest in the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom and Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the rumours.

The Denmark international is certainly a top talent who looks to have a number of suitors ahead of the summer, and it seems he could be available for a bargain price of just €40million, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Lindstrom would surely be a bargain at that kind of price, and both Arsenal and Liverpool would surely do well to invest that kind of money in bringing the 23-year-old to the Premier League.

While Florian Plettenberg has stated that the Gunners and the Reds have already been in contact over signing Lindstrom, Romano said he was not aware of anything advanced at this stage.

Still, commenting on Lindstrom’s future amid the Arsenal and Liverpool links, Romano said: “There has been some strong speculation about Arsenal and Liverpool being in contact over trying to sign Jesper Lindstrom from Eintracht Frankfurt.

“I’d never deny info from others; can just say that I’m told it’s true that Premier League clubs are informed on Lindstrom but I’m not aware of proposals, bids or advanced negotiations yet. Price tag could be around €40m.”