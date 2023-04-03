Leicester City are reportedly set to make a move for former Liverpool and Everton boss Rafael Benitez as they search for a Brendan Rodgers replacement.

Rodgers was dismissed as Leicester City manager yesterday afternoon and according to Marca, the Foxes are ready to approach Rafael Benitez for the vacant position.

Benitez has been out of work since last season when he was sacked by Everton but as a Champions League and Europa League winner, his stock still holds decent value.

Benitez was linked with the Leeds United vacancy when Jesse Marsch was sacked in February, but the club eventually settled on Javi Gracia.

Leicester currently sit second-from-bottom in the Premier League without a win since February, with their next few games coming against Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Manchester City so they will need some big performances from their players if they are to get themselves out of the dreaded relegation zone.