While all eyes are on Chelsea after the sacking of Graham Potter, it’s also worth remembering that Leicester City yesterday announced the big decision to sack Brendan Rodgers as their manager.

The Northern Irish tactician has an impressive CV, including a memorable FA Cup final victory during his time as Foxes boss, while he’s also been linked with big jobs in the past.

Now, however, he’s been shown the door by Leicester and Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about how it could impact the future of star duo Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Tielemans has been linked with Arsenal and others by CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, while Romano admits that Maddison is a target for Newcastle this summer.

It seems Tielemans is highly likely to leave, with Rodgers’ future not really having much of an impact on the Belgium international’s situation, while Maddison’s future is more likely to be decided in the summer.

“In terms of how this affects some of Leicester’s star players, I honestly think there was never a chance to keep Youri Tielemans, with or without Rodgers,” Romano said.

“James Maddison is a situation to discuss in the summer, Newcastle have his name on the list since long time but there are also other clubs interested.”