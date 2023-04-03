Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly losing patience with Jadon Sancho as he continues to struggle to find form at Old Trafford.

The England international was considered an exciting signing when he moved to Man Utd last season, but he hasn’t yet lived up to expectations in his time in the Premier League after previously looking such an elite prospect at former club Borussia Dortmund.

It remains to be seen if Sancho can turn things around, and it’s not even clear if he’ll get the time to do so, as a ruthless Ten Hag is starting to get fed up of waiting for him to shine, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The report suggests Ten Hag could be quite cut-throat with under-performing players and look to move them on this summer, and it’s hinted that Sancho may end up being one of those.

The 23-year-old surely still has it in him to have a fine career at the highest level, but it might be wise for him to think about at least leaving United on loan in order to play more regularly and try to get his confidence back.

United fans must be losing patience with Sancho as well, so it looks like it’s going to be a crucial couple of months for him now.