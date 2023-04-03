Man United could replace big name as they identify key position to strengthen in the transfer market

Manchester United are reportedly likely to be in the market for a ‘number 8’ signing in midfield in this summer’s transfer window.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, which looks at Man Utd’s plans to strengthen in a number of areas, including at centre-forward and right-back.

Interestingly, though, it seems that the Red Devils also want a player in the Bruno Fernandes or Christian Eriksen mould, so it suggests one of those big names could be replaced, or would at least have more competition for their place in Erik ten Hag’s starting line up.

No specific names are mentioned by the report, but it will be interesting to see who United could look at for that role, with some fans likely to think it’ll be hard to find an upgrade on an influential player like Fernandes.

Still, CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs has previously exclusively revealed that United could be one to watch in the race to sign Youri Tielemans this summer, and he’d definitely be a good fit, and with the bonus of being available as a free agent.

MUFC fans will have their own ideas about who should come in, but most would also surely agree that a new main goal-scorer to build around has to be the club’s top priority.