Newcastle complete smart raid on Arsenal following behind-the-scenes talks

Newcastle United have completed a behind-the-scenes move to raid Arsenal for an important member of their scouting team.

According to Newcastle World, Edward Black has moved from the Emirates Stadium to St James’ Park following recent talks to strengthen the Magpies in recruitment roles.

Black had been Arsenal’s main scout in the north east of England, and it seems he’s been keen to move to Newcastle, the team he supports.

Black also has experience from similar roles with Wolves and Norwich City, and is based in Newcastle.

This should make it a relatively easy transition for him, and it’s good news overall for NUFC to have his local knowledge on board.