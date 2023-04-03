Newcastle complete smart raid on Arsenal following behind-the-scenes talks

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have completed a behind-the-scenes move to raid Arsenal for an important member of their scouting team.

According to Newcastle World, Edward Black has moved from the Emirates Stadium to St James’ Park following recent talks to strengthen the Magpies in recruitment roles.

Black had been Arsenal’s main scout in the north east of England, and it seems he’s been keen to move to Newcastle, the team he supports.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea risk repeating past mistake as they eye Premier League manager to replace Graham Potter
Crystal Palace forward due to find out severity of injury he suffered against Leicester City
Erik ten Hag losing patience with Manchester United star as he looks for ruthless transfer window

Black also has experience from similar roles with Wolves and Norwich City, and is based in Newcastle.

This should make it a relatively easy transition for him, and it’s good news overall for NUFC to have his local knowledge on board.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.