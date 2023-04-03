Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is set for a key role in the Foxes’ bid to stay in the Premier League following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers.

The 36-year-old has not started a game for Leicester since January but is expected to make a return to the first 11 on Tuesday night as the Foxes take on Aston Villa, reports the Daily Mail.

Vardy has scored just one goal this season in the Premier League as the striker fell down the pecking order under Rodgers, who played both Daka and Iheanacho ahead of the Foxes legend.

The report states that relations between Rodgers and Vardy had cooled in recent times, with the veteran striker frustrated with his lack of minutes and a style of play he believed did not suit him. Rodgers argued that the 36-year-old was a fading force in the Leicester squad and that he had to adapt accordingly.